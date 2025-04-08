Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innodata by 2,038.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 293,687 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Innodata by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.28 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 over the last ninety days. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

