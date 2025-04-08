Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,471,555. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

