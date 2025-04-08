Trek Financial LLC Purchases 4,158 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.