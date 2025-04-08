Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,697,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,668,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 472,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
