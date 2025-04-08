AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Down 2.2 %

AECOM stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

