Aviva PLC Has $18.75 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,022 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after purchasing an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

