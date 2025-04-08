Aviva PLC Acquires 47,708 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $1,321,798. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $227.38 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.71 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average is $278.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

