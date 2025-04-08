Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $532,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $888.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $945.48 and its 200-day moving average is $898.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,003.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.