Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $543,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:HY opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.44.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
