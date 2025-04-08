Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

