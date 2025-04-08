Aviva PLC Sells 80,258 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Shares of IQV opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

