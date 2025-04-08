Prudential PLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $159.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

