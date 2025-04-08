Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $340.14 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

