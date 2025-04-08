ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $469,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,561.49. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

