ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

