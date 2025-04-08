Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 19,530 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

