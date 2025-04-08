Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,642 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $55,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 380,115 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 80,421 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

