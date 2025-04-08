Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

