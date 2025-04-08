Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 86,186 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $52,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,176 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,546,000 after acquiring an additional 84,244 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

