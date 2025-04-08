Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $230,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

