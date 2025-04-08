Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 63,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

