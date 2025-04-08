ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Shares Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) dropped 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 30,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 13,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

ASMPT Trading Down 13.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

