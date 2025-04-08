Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98. 4,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 70,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Prosus Trading Down 9.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

