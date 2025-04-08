Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 192,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Juggernaut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.