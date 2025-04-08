Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 2,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

