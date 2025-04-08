Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 30,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 40,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

