Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 25,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Cannara Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.