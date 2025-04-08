BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MUI opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.