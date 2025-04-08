World Investment Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,088,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

