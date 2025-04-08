ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 197,750 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,750 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of News stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. News Co. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.24.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

