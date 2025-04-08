Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $150,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 338.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

