Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, solid performance, and reliable track records. These companies typically have a history of steady profits and dividend payments, making their stocks a favored choice for long-term, conservative investors seeking lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 491,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,265. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.89.

