Top 5G Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Cadence Design Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or application of fifth-generation wireless technology. These companies may include telecom operators, network infrastructure providers, chip manufacturers, and device makers that benefit from the global rollout of faster, more efficient 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.23. 38,676,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,255,488. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. 18,403,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.05. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $475.85. The stock had a trading volume of 548,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,051. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.32. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $425.62 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 6,614,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,636. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Recommended Stories