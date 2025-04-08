Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 16,569,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,054,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £603,613.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
