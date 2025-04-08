Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after buying an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $837,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,283,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

