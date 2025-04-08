Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 348,854 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $38,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.