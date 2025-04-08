Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,313,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 215.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

