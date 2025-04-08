Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $232,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NMI Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.