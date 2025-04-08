Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Increases Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 19,214.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,742,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530,645 shares in the last quarter. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $800,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

