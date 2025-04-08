Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,470 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.60 and a 200-day moving average of $374.26. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

