Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,524 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.53. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

