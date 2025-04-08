What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Pinterest Q4 Earnings?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.8 %

PINS stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

