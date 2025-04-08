Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $156,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,506,000 after buying an additional 98,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

