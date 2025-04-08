Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,404 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,402 shares of company stock valued at $990,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Report on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.