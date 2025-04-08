SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

