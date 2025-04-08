Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LEG opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $973.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

