Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $634,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

