Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $97.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4,085.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.