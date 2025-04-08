Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

