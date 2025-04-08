Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $642,000 Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in VSE by 24.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VSE by 711.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $128.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

